KINGS MOUNTAIN: Izener "Ike" Huffman, 88, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Shelby. He was born in Cleveland County on Nov. 25, 1931, to the late Augusta and Leona Hayes Huffman. After graduating from Boiling Springs High School, he worked on the railroad for Seaboard Coastline until he was drafted by the Army. He served in the military for over 20 years, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam War. He was awarded Purple Heart when wounded in Vietnam, and awarded a Bronze Star on two different occasions in Vietnam, and promoted to Chief Warrant Officer before retiring from the Army. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Royster Ave. Church of God, and Woodman Life Insurance Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Huffman; grandson, Grayson Huffman; sisters, Kathleen Hamrick and Pauline Mellon; brother, Luther, John and J.P. Huffman. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia M. Huffman, of the home; daughters, Debra H. Jenkins and husband Douglas of Wolcottville, IN and Teresa H. Bressler and husband Fred of North Pole, AK; sons, Charles Huffman and wife Barbara of Troutman and Gary Huffman of Hope Mills; granddaughters, Mackenzie Huffman of Troutman and Brandy Harris of Hillsdale, MI; grandsons, Robert Bressler and wife Elizabeth of Anchorage, AK, Christopher Bressler and wife Holly of North Pole, AK, Brandon Huffman of Appleton, WI, and Douglas Jenkins Jr. and wife Melissa; seven great grandchildren; brother, William Huffman; step-daughter, Brenda Sanders and husband Jerry; and step-granddaughters, Treasure and Cameron Sanders, all of Bessemer City. A memorial service will be set at a later date. Memorials may be made to Royster Ave. Church of God, PO Box 1986, Shelby, NC 28151
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 24, 2020