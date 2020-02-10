|
SHELBY- James Clarke "J. C." Sanders, age 83, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare in Shelby. Born in Catawba County on January 22, 1937, he was the son of the late John Huitt and Mamie Young Sanders. J. C. was a loving and supportive husband for 62 years. He was a devoted father and nurturing grandfather that had a special relationship with his family. J. C. was retired from the N. C. Highway patrol and served over 40 years in law enforcement. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a founding member of the local chapter of the Marine Corp League Foothills Detachment #1164. He was a charter member of Crestview Baptist Church where he served tirelessly for his Lord. J. C. was a member of the Cleveland Masonic Lodge #202 A. F. & A. M and member of the Oasis Shrine Club in Charlotte. He served with the North Carolina Highway Safety Commission and the Shelby Airport Commission, and various other volunteer organizations. His hobbies included restoring military jeeps, camping and road trips with those most important to him. In addition to his parents, J. C. is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Melody; a granddaughter, Kaylee; two brothers, Clifford Sanders and Huitt Sanders; and two sisters, Kathryn Hefner and Mary Etta Sanders.
J. C. is survived by his wife Ramona; two sons, Clark Sanders of Charlotte and Ben Sanders and wife Elizabeth of Casar; four grandsons, Kristopher Sanders, Noah Sanders, Brandon Sanders, and Issac Sanders; and special family friend, Dena Jefferson.
Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Crestview Baptist Church, with Rev. Coy Blackman officiating. The family will receive friends two hours before the service from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the foyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Crestview Baptist Church, 1090 Old Boiling Springs Road, Shelby NC 28152
