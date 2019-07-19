Home

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
J. W. Gentry


1930 - 2019
J. W. Gentry Obituary
Mr. J. W. Gentry, 89, of 811 Kennedy Street Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Blue Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hendersonville, NC. He was born on June 30, 1930 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Eckles Miller, Sr. and Estelle Gentry Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Faith Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Anthony Negbenebor officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 19, 2019
Remember
