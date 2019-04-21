Home

Jack Benjamin Powell


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack Benjamin Powell Obituary
Mr. Jack Benjamin Powell, 89, of Shelby, North Carolina passed away Thursday April 18, 2019 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He was born on December 24, 1929 to the late Clyde E Powell and Ora E Powell. Jack served his country in the US Airforce during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from High Point University and later received his Master's and Sixth Year Degree in Education. Jack had a rewarding career in public education as a high school teacher and athletic coach, principal, and associate superintendent. Jack was a lifelong member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, and was active in the Bayliss Sunday School Class. He adored his family, was known as an avid sports enthusiast, and always enjoyed a round of golf.
Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Raye Saunders Powell; daughters Jackie Pearce and husband Ed of Greensboro, and Jill Powell of Raleigh; grandchildren Ben, Jane, and Lucy Pearce. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Powell.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26 at 1 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152.
Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the Powell Family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2019
