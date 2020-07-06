1/1
Jack Chivous Warren Sr.
Jack Chivious Warren Sr., age 77 of Shelby, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his children, Christine McNeilly (Dennis) of Shelby, NC, Jack Warren Jr. of Shelby, NC, and Darrell Warren Sr. (Lori) of Shelby, NC, four grandchildren, Jackie McNeilly of Shelby, NC, Jessica Collins (Shawn) of Shelby, NC, Ashley Harmon (Jeremy) of Shelby, NC, and D.J. Warren (Brooke) of Gaffney, SC, three great grandchildren, Thomas Collins, Teddie Collins, and Carver Warren, a sister, Vivian Ward (Terry) of Lawndale, NC, two special caregivers, his granddaughter, Jackie McNeilly, and his son-in-law, Dennis McNeilly, and his faithful canine companions, Snoopy and Longhorn.
Born November 14, 1942 in Cleveland County, Jack was the son of the late Arthur James Warren and Lily Mae Oaks Warren and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Etta Foster Warren, three brothers, Bill Warren, Gene Warren, and Walter Warren, and two sisters, Patricia Hamrick and Evelyna Swink.
Jack worked and retired from Ester Mills. Jack and his wife owned and operated the Mary's Dairy Bar in the 1970's. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Shelby. He enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, WWE wrestling, Atlanta Braves baseball, traveling through the mountains, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Jack also enjoyed working in the garden, making homemade ice cream.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Pastor David Rabb. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Animal Hospital, 1042 Sam Lattimore Road, Shelby NC 28152.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.


Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
