Jack Ray Dover, born December 15, 1927 to W.T. and Betty Dover, passed away on November 25, 2020 at 92 years of age.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ruth Dover, daughter-in-law, Kathy Ledford Dover, and a brother, Jerry Dover.

He is survived by his three sons; David, Donald and wife Cathy, John and wife Cathy, seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Lattimore High School in 1945 and Gardner Webb College in 1947. Jack was a faithful member of Lattimore Baptist Church, a Sunday school teacher, choir member and Deacon. He served as a board member for Royster Memorial Hospital and Crawley Memorial Hospital. In 1963, he bought an insurance agency – Jack R. Dover Insurance Agency. In 1990, he sold the business to Maxwell B. Hamrick Insurance Agency and retired in November 2011. He was President of the Lattimore Lions Club, worked with the boy scouts, and cattle farmed for 70 years.

The family will have a private graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lattimore Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Lattimore Baptist Church, P.O. Box 188, Lattimore NC 28089.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
