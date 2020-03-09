|
|
Jack Elmore, 94, of Brackett Road, Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, on December 23, 1925, he was the son of the late Ira H. Elmore and Clemma C. Elmore. After the early passing of his mother he would be raised by his stepmother the late Della P. Elmore whom he loved dearly. Jack would serve his country in the US Navy during World War II. After returning home he would marry the love of his life Carolyn Elmore. He then began his career as an electrical contractor, Jack Elmore Electric. Jack was a faithful member of Kistler's United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Carolyn Bowen Elmore; two brothers, Bill Elmore and Don Elmore; and a sister, Betty Edwards and husband Robert.
He is survived by his two sons, Larry Elmore of Lawndale and Dr. Tim Elmore and wife, Susan of Kings Mountain; and two sisters-in-law, Bobbie Elmore of Charlotte and Beryl Elmore of Lawndale.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kistler's United Methodist Church.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Kistler's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Keith Sherrill and Dr. Tim Elmore officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Kistler's United Methodist Church, c/o Bryan Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 9, 2020