|
|
SHELBY- Jack Wilton Ferree, age 89, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Shelby Manor. Born in Cleveland County on March 25, 1930, he was the son of the late John Ernest and Grace Elizabeth Roberts Ferrree. Jack was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He served four years in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jack retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier after many years of service. He opened Jack W. Ferree Bonding and Real Estate in Shelby. Jack enjoyed working as the head cashier for the Cleveland County Fair for a number of years. He was active in the American Legion, a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #744 A.F & A.M. and past exalted Ruler of Shelby Elk Lodge. Jack was an avid UNC Tarheel fan and supporter, as well as the American Legion. You would often see Jack at on a bar stool at Red Bridges Bar-B-Q, where he enjoyed spending time with friends.
Jack was a loving father and was a supporter of his children and grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by two grandsons, Will Ferree and Josh Ferree; and a sister, Hazel Forbes.
Jack is survived by three sons, Craig Ferree and wife Karen of Shelby, Duane Ferree and wife Tammy of Fallston, Bryan Ferree of Shelby; six grandchildren, Nicole Bell and husband Jason, Cory Ferree and wife Kendra, Heather Ferree, Lindsey Darrah, Marcus Ferree, and Brooke Ferree; two brothers, J. E. Ferree of Charlotte and Harvey Ferree of Shelby; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 5:30 pm until 7:30pm. Private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: American Legion, Post 82 Building Fund, PO Box 82, Shelby NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 25, 2019