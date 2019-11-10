Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Shelby, NC
Visitation
Following Services
More Obituaries for Jack Gaskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Gaskey


1927 - 2019
Jack Gaskey Obituary
Jack Everette Gaskey, 92, of Lawndale, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at NC State VA Home in Salisbury.
Born July 15, 1927 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late George Adam Gaskey and Mary Etta Thompson Gaskey. He was retired from Fiber Industries and was a member of Hoyle Memorial United Methodist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Polkville. He served in the US Army in the South Pacific.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Wanda S. Gaskey; four brothers; and six sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Toney Gaskey; son, Jack E. Gaskey, Jr. of Gastonia; daughter, Patricia Gaskey Hawkins and husband Randy of Prince George, VA; two grandchildren, Suzanne Spearman and Adam Hawkins; three step-grandchildren, Carrie Foust, Kelly Morris III and Laura Peters; seven great-grandchildren, Logan Spearman, Copeland Spearman, Rebekah Brinkley; James K. Morris IV, Braelyn Hawkins, Sydney Hawkins & Caroline Foust; sister-in-law Julia Baxter and numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be immediately following the service.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Sunset Cemetery, Shelby, NC.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 10, 2019
