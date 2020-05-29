LATTIMORE - John Jackson "Jack" Hunt, DDS, brought wisdom, love, laughter, hope and joy into the lives of many people.
He was born on November 27, 1922 the youngest child of Dr. Robert L. and Alma Harrill Hunt. He graduated from Lattimore High School in 1939, Wake Forest College in 1943 and earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia in 1946.
Jack married his childhood sweetheart Ruby Hunt in 1946, and they began an eventful life together. They lived at Ft. Bragg during both WWII and the Korean War. He concluded his military service as a Major. They settled in Cliffside, NC where Jack practiced dentistry. Later, they returned to Cleveland County to raise their five daughters who have fond memories of dancing to the Beatles on the roof, hula hoop competitions, jumping on the trampoline, riding horses and playing with friends. The Hunt household was always energetic, interesting and fun; a close family involved with business, farming, politics, cooking and entertaining.
In the 1960s, Jack established the Round Up Store salvage business and Ruby and the daughters all worked in some aspect of the business from time to time. He and his brother, Robert, had a dairy farm and later Jack became interested in beef cattle which he continued to the present. At one time or another he farmed soy beans, alfalfa, and raised hogs. The Hunt garden had a variety of vegetables over the years - squash, string beans, peppers, tomatoes, cabbage and always crowder peas and silver queen corn. "Corn Day" turned into several days of family and friends picking, shucking, silking and freezing the holy grail of the Lattimore garden. Conversations outside and inside on "Corn Day" are always priceless.
In 1972, Jack ran for political office and served in the North Carolina House of Representatives, traveling between Raleigh and Cleveland County for twenty-two years. Ruby accompanied him on trips to Raleigh and made a home away from home for them there. Jack's service in the NC Legislature included Chairman of the Rules Committee, the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs and as Speaker Pro Tempore for several terms. Some initiatives that he was instrumental in creating include changing the tax redistribution to calculate a fairer share returned to rural counties, the Nurse Educator's Initiative, the creations of the South Mountains State Park, the East Carolina Medical School and the NC Biotechnology Center. There are many other accomplishments small and large and each were aimed at improving the lives of the people of his district and the State of North Carolina. Upon retirement from the legislature Representative Hunt made a powerful "Swan Song" speech that is still referred to today, when he reminded all elected officials that service is not about the Love of Power but the Power of Love.
Ruby's Cookin' is a term that will forever be used to describe the many spur of the moment dinners held at the Hunt's homes in Raleigh and Lattimore. People from all walks of life have always been welcomed to the Hunt's table complete with country ham, homemade biscuits, cornbread and fresh vegetables from the garden. The Hunt's home and kitchen are known as a place where harmony prevails.
Jack has been recognized many times for his service including Emeritus Director of the NC Biotechnology Center, an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Gardner-Webb University and a member of the Cleveland County Cattlemen Hall of Fame. He was a Baptist, Mason, Shriner, and served on a variety of local and state boards and committees. Together, Ruby and Jack were awarded North Carolina's Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Jack loved people and had a passion for contributing to his local community. The Gardner-Webb University Hunt School of Nursing, Ruby C. Hunt YMCA, Earl Scruggs Center, and Cleveland Community College were among his many charitable causes. His love of community was further demonstrated by his purchase of permanent artwork by Beth Ragula, "Charity", which Jack donated to the Cleveland County Arts Council. The artwork signifies that everyone in every community has something to give, be it time or money, in working together for the common good.
Jack, 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ruby Crowder Hunt, his parents, Dr. R.L and Alma Hunt, siblings Burnette, Robert, and Julia, and one grandchild, Annabeth Jones Corn (Annie). Jack is survived by his five daughters, Judy Hunt (Hanse Kohler), Penny Corn (Jim), Libby Sarazen (Paul), Cindy Martin (David) and Sally Royster (David); Grandchildren Jackie Kohler Wilson (Hayes), Hunter Corn (Stu), Will Corn, Paul Sarazen IV (Amy), Elizabeth Sarazen Rhodes (Dan), Jackson Martin (Mary Beth), John Martin (Jessica), Jim Martin (Kacie), David Royster, IV and Jay Royster; and nine great grandchildren; Kai, Melia and Brycen Sarazen, Rachel and Julia Rhodes, Jack Wilson, Wyatt and Waylon Martin, and Charlotte Martin. Jack is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
A private family service is planned and a celebration of life ice cream party will be planned for a later time.
The family wishes to thank Jack's many wonderful friends and caregivers, especially Abel Nieto, Chris White, Gary Gold, Dorothy Jennings, Ashley Norville Stroup, Cheyenne Armstrong, Rose Mitchell and the members of the Thursday Night Card Group.
Memorials may be made to GWU Hunt School of Nursing Scholarship, P.O. Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC 28017 or Ruby C. Hunt YMCA, P. O. Box 2272, Shelby, NC 28151 or to the charity of donor's choice.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2020.