Jack Hunt
1922 - 2020
LATTIMORE - John Jackson "Jack" Hunt, DDS, brought wisdom, love, laughter, hope and joy into the lives of many people.

He was born on November 27, 1922 the youngest child of Dr. Robert L. and Alma Harrill Hunt. He graduated from Lattimore High School in 1939, Wake Forest College in 1943 and earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia in 1946.

Jack married his childhood sweetheart Ruby Hunt in 1946, and they began an eventful life together. They lived at Ft. Bragg during both WWII and the Korean War. He concluded his military service as a Major. They settled in Cliffside, NC where Jack practiced dentistry. Later, they returned to Cleveland County to raise their five daughters who have fond memories of dancing to the Beatles on the roof, hula hoop competitions, jumping on the trampoline, riding horses and playing with friends. The Hunt household was always energetic, interesting and fun; a close family involved with business, farming, politics, cooking and entertaining.
In the 1960s, Jack established the Round Up Store salvage business and Ruby and the daughters all worked in some aspect of the business from time to time. He and his brother, Robert, had a dairy farm and later Jack became interested in beef cattle which he continued to the present. At one time or another he farmed soy beans, alfalfa, and raised hogs. The Hunt garden had a variety of vegetables over the years - squash, string beans, peppers, tomatoes, cabbage and always crowder peas and silver queen corn. "Corn Day" turned into several days of family and friends picking, shucking, silking and freezing the holy grail of the Lattimore garden. Conversations outside and inside on "Corn Day" are always priceless.

In 1972, Jack ran for political office and served in the North Carolina House of Representatives, traveling between Raleigh and Cleveland County for twenty-two years. Ruby accompanied him on trips to Raleigh and made a home away from home for them there. Jack's service in the NC Legislature included Chairman of the Rules Committee, the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs and as Speaker Pro Tempore for several terms. Some initiatives that he was instrumental in creating include changing the tax redistribution to calculate a fairer share returned to rural counties, the Nurse Educator's Initiative, the creations of the South Mountains State Park, the East Carolina Medical School and the NC Biotechnology Center. There are many other accomplishments small and large and each were aimed at improving the lives of the people of his district and the State of North Carolina. Upon retirement from the legislature Representative Hunt made a powerful "Swan Song" speech that is still referred to today, when he reminded all elected officials that service is not about the Love of Power but the Power of Love.
Ruby's Cookin' is a term that will forever be used to describe the many spur of the moment dinners held at the Hunt's homes in Raleigh and Lattimore. People from all walks of life have always been welcomed to the Hunt's table complete with country ham, homemade biscuits, cornbread and fresh vegetables from the garden. The Hunt's home and kitchen are known as a place where harmony prevails.

Jack has been recognized many times for his service including Emeritus Director of the NC Biotechnology Center, an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Gardner-Webb University and a member of the Cleveland County Cattlemen Hall of Fame. He was a Baptist, Mason, Shriner, and served on a variety of local and state boards and committees. Together, Ruby and Jack were awarded North Carolina's Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Jack loved people and had a passion for contributing to his local community. The Gardner-Webb University Hunt School of Nursing, Ruby C. Hunt YMCA, Earl Scruggs Center, and Cleveland Community College were among his many charitable causes. His love of community was further demonstrated by his purchase of permanent artwork by Beth Ragula, "Charity", which Jack donated to the Cleveland County Arts Council. The artwork signifies that everyone in every community has something to give, be it time or money, in working together for the common good.

Jack, 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Ruby Crowder Hunt, his parents, Dr. R.L and Alma Hunt, siblings Burnette, Robert, and Julia, and one grandchild, Annabeth Jones Corn (Annie). Jack is survived by his five daughters, Judy Hunt (Hanse Kohler), Penny Corn (Jim), Libby Sarazen (Paul), Cindy Martin (David) and Sally Royster (David); Grandchildren Jackie Kohler Wilson (Hayes), Hunter Corn (Stu), Will Corn, Paul Sarazen IV (Amy), Elizabeth Sarazen Rhodes (Dan), Jackson Martin (Mary Beth), John Martin (Jessica), Jim Martin (Kacie), David Royster, IV and Jay Royster; and nine great grandchildren; Kai, Melia and Brycen Sarazen, Rachel and Julia Rhodes, Jack Wilson, Wyatt and Waylon Martin, and Charlotte Martin. Jack is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

A private family service is planned and a celebration of life ice cream party will be planned for a later time.

The family wishes to thank Jack's many wonderful friends and caregivers, especially Abel Nieto, Chris White, Gary Gold, Dorothy Jennings, Ashley Norville Stroup, Cheyenne Armstrong, Rose Mitchell and the members of the Thursday Night Card Group.

Memorials may be made to GWU Hunt School of Nursing Scholarship, P.O. Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC 28017 or Ruby C. Hunt YMCA, P. O. Box 2272, Shelby, NC 28151 or to the charity of donor's choice.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2020.
May 28, 2020
Praying for your family Mrs. Libby & Mrs. Sally & Thanks for the time i had with your dad was such a sweet man. May God continue to wrap his arms around you in this difficult time! It will get better!!!
Elesha Johnson
Friend
May 28, 2020
To The entire Hunt family, you have our heartfelt condolences. Your father will will always be loved and cherished by the residents of Kingstown....
Ramona Gash
Friend
May 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. His obituary is a wonderful tribute to a wonderful man, his service, and his love for his family - and their love for him. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Myra Johnson
May 28, 2020
A special man who made everyone feel valued!
Lynn .patterson
Friend
May 28, 2020
Although we have never met Jack Hunt, we have stayed at Hunt House and enjoyed reading about the family. We are related to Jackson, Mary Beth, and Charlotte through Mary Beth. We are so sorry you have lost such a wonderful man in your lives. We wish we could have known him also.
Our sincere condolences to all of the family and community he served.
Amelia and Harry Sullivan
Amelia Sullivan
Family
May 28, 2020
We remember a warm and kind gentleman who blessed our family with his daughter Libby.
Nancy Linda Patricia Sarazen
Family
May 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Robin Whisnant-Heath
Friend
May 28, 2020
The power of love.....

Holding your family in our hearts and wishing you peace and joyful memories.

Kathy and Gary Ackerman
Kathy Ackerman
Friend
May 28, 2020
Jack was a gift to his local community and North Carolina - working tirelessly for their betterment. He loved his family and friends and the good soil of Cleveland County that produced the vegetables he shared. He made a positive mark during his 97 years and he will be missed.
Joe DePriest
Friend
May 28, 2020
You and your family are in our prayers! What a wonderful life your father enjoyed!

Fondly,
Karen Paige Kroncke
Karen Kroncke
Friend
May 28, 2020
A true southern gentleman who supported his family, community, and state. RIP Dr Hunt.
Paul Staley
Friend
May 28, 2020
He was loved and respected by our family. We will miss him. We love his family and will be thinking of them all. Charles E. Owens family (Avis O. Morrow)
Avis Morrow
May 28, 2020
Dear Sally and all your sisters, Oscar and I want you to know that share your grief on losing such an amazing father. He left an incredible legacy, both in his five wonderful daughters and in the good he did for everyone. He was a truly good man.
BJ and Oscar Zamora
BJ Zamora
Friend
May 28, 2020
Family of Jack, my thoughts and prayers are with each of you in his passing. What a book of memories he left with you and Cleveland County and North Carolina. Always a pleasant smile to greet you and had a way of making you feel special. And I think each of you, his family, has that same trait. He is now in his heavenly home where each of us live for and look forward to. There will always be love and laughter in the "home in Lattimore".
God's richest blessings on each of you in these days.
Diane Rabon
Diane Rabon
Friend
May 28, 2020
Such good memories of Jack and Ruby. Jack was so helpful to a young "yellow dog" Democrat.
Douglas Clark
Coworker
May 28, 2020
I am sorry for Doc's passing. I remember fondly my time at the Round-Up store and his support of me while attending Gardner Webb.
Rick Beam
Friend
May 28, 2020
Jack was a very effective member of the House; a loyal colleague of Speaker Ramsey; and great advocate for his home area. He was a friend who together with Ruby hosted the best evening social events in Raleigh during sessions. What a great life he lived. He will be missed by many.
Joe Hackney
May 28, 2020
We are saddened to learn of Dr. Hunts death. He, along with your Mother, were fine Christian people. Our thoughts and prayers, in Christ, are with the entire family, during this time of loss.
Bee/Martha Strain
Bee/Martha Strain
Friend
May 28, 2020
First and foremost I am very sorry for your loss. Jack Hunt! What a man he was. His contributions were endless!
He was my #1 reference on my resume for many years. The many conversations I had with him at the Round Up store in Shelby has and will always stay with me. He came from the best stock not just in the County, but in the State of NC.
My prayers are with you all during your time of sorrow and during your celebration. And what a celebration it will be!
May GOD bless you and give you peace.
Ellen Jenkins
Ellen Jenkins
Friend
May 28, 2020
Jack Hunt was a dear dear friend to legions people including me; to say he will be missed is a gross understatement. He and Ruby are burned in my memory bank for ever. Hes earned a good rest but I will miss u terribly, good friend. Norris Tolson
Norris Tolson
Friend
May 28, 2020
Penny, we are so sorry for your loss and the loss for Cleveland County, NC, and the USA.
Terry and Brenda Blevins
Friend
May 28, 2020
I have so many fond memories of this special man. I thank God for his devoted friendship since I was a child. My thoughts and prayers are with all the family at this time.
Grace Constant
Grace Constant
Friend
May 28, 2020
Jack Hunt was one of the great ones. God broke the mold when he was born. I was a quarter-of-a-century his junior in age, a wet-behind-the-ears freshman Republican in a Democrat-controlled State House in Raleigh in 1985, but no one was kinder to me than Dr. Jack Hunt. In his roles as House Rules Chairman and Speaker Pro Tem, he became a mentor on things Legislative, a model of civility in an oftentimes uncivil milieu. When I joined "the rarefied air"of the ranks of Speaker ProTems---as he termed it---in a nonconventional narrative, he offered congratulations with an avuncular but collegial massive handshake, accompanied by an unusual but welcomed hug, and his trademark imperturbable smile! I will treasure the memory and legacy of this man of the Greatest Generation who transcended the trivial and personified well ----that the Light is always greater than the darkness.
Steve Wood
Friend
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Eberle
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Our prayers and condolences are with all the Hunt family. You girls were blessed to have such wonderful parents to help raise and guide you. Your fathers many contributions to Cleveland County and our state will long be appreciated.
Mark & Kathy Duval
May 28, 2020
Our love and respect for a truly great man. He leaves a legacy few will ever equal.
Troy and Frances Houser
May 28, 2020
Cindy,
I am sorry to hear about your father's passing. I just wanted you and your family to know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you have a lot of fond memories of your father and all the gatherings at the little barn by the tracks. They were so nice to us when we came to the Isothermal Campus Life Socials. You have such a wonderful family. Love to all, Tina
Tina Porter
May 28, 2020
A life well lived.
Our condolences,
Amy Minnix and Sam Goforth
Amy Minnix
Friend
May 28, 2020
A great man will be missed bye all
James Mcswain is
Friend
May 28, 2020
What an inspiration he was in modeling how to care for one another joyfully with love. Celebrating with you a life well lived and mourning your loss.
Jill Venable
May 28, 2020
Sending love and prayers for a life well - lived. The Hunt girls and their children will reflect Jack's beautiful smile forever.
Phyllis Brooks (Shorts) Venters
Friend
May 28, 2020
Grandad was one of a kind! Loved this man dearly, he will be greatly missed! Love you all!
Carol Tesseneer Parker
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the family of a great man. His accomplishments and contributions to the people he served in many different capacities, are incredible and long lasting. I wish you peace and understanding during this time.
Keith I. Poole
May 28, 2020
We will surely miss him. We were strangers to Lattimore and He became a great friend. Praying for the peace and comfort of God for all who knew him.
Art (Butch) and Joanne DeVoe
Friend
May 28, 2020
Sending light and love to the family.
Jeremy & Leeann Burris
May 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Earl & Bea Lutz
Earl & Bea Lutz
Friend
May 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. I remember my Daddy taking me fishing at Jack Hunts pond when I was a little kid. I also remember going with my Daddy and sister to pick blackberries, the size of your thumb, deep in woods inside of Jack Hunts cow pasture many years ago. Those were the times when things were simple, I was fearless, and everyone knew each other in our small town and people were kind. Thats how I still remember Mr. Hunt. I move across from that cow pasture in 1998, and I remember how the Dogwood trees and Crape Myrtles lined both sides of the road. It was so peaceful back then. A lot has changed over the years, but I know when I see the big white house way back from the road a.k.a. the Hunts house, I feel at peace knowing Im almost home. Mr. Hunt made a large impact on a lot of people especially in our little town of Lattimore. I am so thankful for so many memories I have because of him and his family. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Hunt family. Rest In Peace!
Karen Latham Good
Karen Good
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
I have fond memories from years ago. Rest In Peace, and sending prayers for the family.
Michael Prewitt
Friend
May 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers forthe family .
david mcintyre
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
I so fondly remember my summer days in Lattimore, my many times with the Hunt family, the smell of Ruby's country ham baking, and all of the visits between our parents! My heart is with all of you.
Linda Westerfield
May 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Bob and Hilda Elliott
May 27, 2020
A great tree fell today. Thinking about his large family he left behind. I am sending peace and the fondest memories to not only his family but, all the individuals he accepted and shared parts of his life with. We all are much better people because of his life and leadership. He was a great tree.
Mikki Bridged
Friend
May 27, 2020
What a treasure he was to all of Cleveland County. To the family, I am truly sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers. May God grant peace to you. Wyline
Wyline Davis
Friend
May 27, 2020
Jack Hunt was an excellent legislator and fine gentleman with an infectious smile. He was a pleasure to be around and will be missed by a legion of friends. I am thankful to have known him for a number of years. Thoughts and prayers for his family. May he Rest In Peace.
T. Jerry Williams
Friend
May 27, 2020
They don't make 'em like Dr. Hunt any more. Heartfelt condolences from the Greene family.
Joe Greene
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Thank you God for this mans life of service to you, to his country and to his fellowman.
A special word to Will- cherish the memories and a long productive life that you got to be a part of. He now has his heavenly reward. Love and Prayers, Ladell
Ladell Shields
Friend
May 27, 2020
Judy I am thinking of you and your family.
Linda Brown
Friend
May 27, 2020
Dear Hunt Family,
What a legacy! A man for the ages. He left a beautiful family to continue his wonderful accomplishments and love for people and life. My prayers are with you and love always.
Paula Sutherland ❤
Paula Sutherland
Friend
May 27, 2020
Thank you for your dedicated community service. Many thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Emily Rountree
Friend
May 27, 2020
An absolute Gentleman, so respected and loved
Brenda Dixon
Classmate
