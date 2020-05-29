I am so sorry to hear this. I remember my Daddy taking me fishing at Jack Hunts pond when I was a little kid. I also remember going with my Daddy and sister to pick blackberries, the size of your thumb, deep in woods inside of Jack Hunts cow pasture many years ago. Those were the times when things were simple, I was fearless, and everyone knew each other in our small town and people were kind. Thats how I still remember Mr. Hunt. I move across from that cow pasture in 1998, and I remember how the Dogwood trees and Crape Myrtles lined both sides of the road. It was so peaceful back then. A lot has changed over the years, but I know when I see the big white house way back from the road a.k.a. the Hunts house, I feel at peace knowing Im almost home. Mr. Hunt made a large impact on a lot of people especially in our little town of Lattimore. I am so thankful for so many memories I have because of him and his family. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Hunt family. Rest In Peace!

Karen Latham Good

Karen Good

Neighbor