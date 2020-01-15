|
SHELBY - Jack Rodney Kee, 88, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late James and Harriet Hardin Kee. He was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, and retired from Doran Mill. Jack loved baseball, was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and coached Little League for over 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his daughter, Brenda Gale Kee; and brother, James "Pee Wee" Kee. He is survived by his sons, Eddie Kee and wife Candy of Lattimore, and Monty Kee of Mooresboro; sister, Yvonne Brookie and husband John of Shelby; grandchildren, Blake Kee and Wife Sunny of Kings Mountain, Shannon Hord and husband Chris, Mandy Lane and Husband Rocky Jr., and David Kee and wife Ashley, all of Shelby; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Fryar officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Double Springs Baptist Church, 1130 Double Springs Church Road., Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020