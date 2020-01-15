Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Kee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Kee Obituary
SHELBY - Jack Rodney Kee, 88, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home.

A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late James and Harriet Hardin Kee. He was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, and retired from Doran Mill. Jack loved baseball, was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and coached Little League for over 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his daughter, Brenda Gale Kee; and brother, James "Pee Wee" Kee. He is survived by his sons, Eddie Kee and wife Candy of Lattimore, and Monty Kee of Mooresboro; sister, Yvonne Brookie and husband John of Shelby; grandchildren, Blake Kee and Wife Sunny of Kings Mountain, Shannon Hord and husband Chris, Mandy Lane and Husband Rocky Jr., and David Kee and wife Ashley, all of Shelby; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Fryar officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Double Springs Baptist Church, 1130 Double Springs Church Road., Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -