Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Jack Lane


1931 - 2019 Obituary
Jack Lane Obituary
SHELBY - Jack "Cookie" Lane, 87, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Wilora Lake Healthcare Center in Charlotte. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Claude and Carrie Hutchins Lane. He served in the US Army during the Korean War Conflict, worked many years as a carpenter, and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Nance Lane; and brothers, Paul, Tite, and Jimmy Lane. He is survived by his sons, Keith Lane of Shelby, and Scott Lane of Lawndale; daughters, Teresa Millwood and husband Steve of Statesville, and Sherry Sutton and husband Greg of Shelby; brother, Bobby Lane and wife Barbara Sue of Shelby; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

A graveside service will be held 2:30pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-2pm, Thursday, prior to the service at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 6, 2019
