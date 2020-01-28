|
SPINDALE - On Saturday, January 25, 2020, the Lord called Jack William Metcalf peacefully home from the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills House. He was a much loved son, husband, father, and grandfather.
The caring, gentle, wonderful man was preceded in death by his parents William Roscoe and Mary Sue Sisk Metcalf, wife Brenda Joyce Cole Metcalf, son Alan Timothy Metcalf, grandsons Joshua Keith Metcalf and Alex Trent Splawn, great-grandson Weston Chase Splawn, and all nine of his brothers and sisters.
Jack is survived by daughters Karen Metcalf and Sherri Splawn, son-in-laws Mike Lail, Daniel Toms and Dwayne Splawn, grandsons Cory Lail and wife Brittny McKee, Danny Toms and wife Erika Doggett, Cole Lail and wife Heather Gilkerson, Richard Toms and wife Whitney Toms, Kyle Splawn and wife Jolie Splawn, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Jack was a native, and lifelong resident of Rutherford County, North Carolina, living most of his life in Spindale, the town he loved. During the 1950s, he played baseball for the Rutherford County Owls. He also served his country during that decade in the United States Navy. In the decades to follow, he played ball on teams from McCoys, General Fireproofing, and Spencer Baptist Church, where he was a member for 60 years.
With Brenda, his beloved wife of 56 years, Jack owned the Metcalf Tax Agency/Metcalf & Son Tax Agency for 36 years in Spindale.
He was proud to serve its citizens as a town councilman and through multiple terms as mayor.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals at Rutherford Hospital for their care and compassion during the last couple of weeks of his life. In addition, the family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff at the Hospice House who comforted and cared for Jack during his last days.
Funeral services will be held 3PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Spencer Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center from 1PM until 3PM prior to the service.
Online condolences at crowemortuary.com
Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Jack Metcalf.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 28, 2020