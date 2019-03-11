|
GROVER- Jackie Lee Saults, age 72, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Johnson City TN on July 7, 1946 he was the son of the late Robert and Madeline Edwards Saults. He worked Distribution Technology in Charlotte for 20 years. Jack loved camping and Nascar. He was a devoted husband and loving father,grandfather, and great grandfather. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Kaye Saults.
Jack is survived by two sons, Dean Smith Jr. and wife Billie of Grover and David Saults of Blacksburg SC; two daughters, Cindy O'Brien and husband Ben of Grover and Sunshine Chandler and husband Mark of Gaffney; two sisters, Pat Jones and Wanda Able both of TN; four brothers, Frankie Saults, Ricky Saults, Bobby Saults, and Ronnie Saults all of TN; twelve grandchildren, Brock, Damien and Thor O'Brien, Dalton and Gabriel Hopper, Christina, Christopher and Ashley Smith, Jayda and Jacob Saults, and Brandon Chandler and Erica Presnell; five great grandchildren, Mia, Carter, and Abby Lewis, and Connor and Olivia Chandler; as well as his girlfriend Betty Hatfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Clingman Memorial Gardens, 1219 East Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina, 29702 with Rev. Jack Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the home of David Saults, 125 Carrigan Drive, Blacksburg SC.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Saults.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 11, 2019