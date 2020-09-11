1/1
Jack Williams Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Harrison Williams, Jr., 70, of Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.

Born in Lincoln County, NC on April 5, 1950, he was the son of the late Jack Harrison Williams, Sr. and Ruth Grigg Williams. He was retired from Gardner Webb University and was a member of First Baptist Church. Mr. Williams, graduated from Cherryville High School in 1968, then he went to UNC-Chapel Hill where he received his bachelors degree and masters degree in classical languages.

Survivors include his sister, Jeannie W. Terry and husband, Mark of Daytona Beach, Florida.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church - Cherryville.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church with the Dr. Vince Hefner and Danny Black officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved