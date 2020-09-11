Jack Harrison Williams, Jr., 70, of Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.
Born in Lincoln County, NC on April 5, 1950, he was the son of the late Jack Harrison Williams, Sr. and Ruth Grigg Williams. He was retired from Gardner Webb University and was a member of First Baptist Church. Mr. Williams, graduated from Cherryville High School in 1968, then he went to UNC-Chapel Hill where he received his bachelors degree and masters degree in classical languages.
Survivors include his sister, Jeannie W. Terry and husband, Mark of Daytona Beach, Florida.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at First Baptist Church - Cherryville.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church with the Dr. Vince Hefner and Danny Black officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.