MOORESBORO- Jackie Carter Hines, 74, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Clement and Geneva Richards Carter. She retired from North Shelby School, and loved tending to her birds and cats. She enjoyed family vacations and listening to music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, "Bill" Hines. She is survived by her loving daughter, Leanna Fraser and husband Anthony of Shelby; sister, Barbara Ledford and husband Don of Kings Mountain; brothers, Clement Carter Jr. and wife Lisa, and Joel Carter, all of Shelby; granddaughter, Amber Crawford and husband Jonathan of Shelby; special friends, Margie McKnight, and Robbie and Debbie Kofer; and her neighborhood children. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Rayfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Palm Tree United Methodist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 8, 2019