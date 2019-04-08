Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Hines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jackie Hines Obituary
MOORESBORO- Jackie Carter Hines, 74, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Clement and Geneva Richards Carter. She retired from North Shelby School, and loved tending to her birds and cats. She enjoyed family vacations and listening to music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, "Bill" Hines. She is survived by her loving daughter, Leanna Fraser and husband Anthony of Shelby; sister, Barbara Ledford and husband Don of Kings Mountain; brothers, Clement Carter Jr. and wife Lisa, and Joel Carter, all of Shelby; granddaughter, Amber Crawford and husband Jonathan of Shelby; special friends, Margie McKnight, and Robbie and Debbie Kofer; and her neighborhood children. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Rayfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Palm Tree United Methodist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now