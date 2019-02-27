Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Jackie Holder Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Jackie Dean Holder, 68, passed away on February 24, 2019 at her home in Kings Mountain.

She was born in Cleveland County to the late Jack Dean Huffstetler and was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Holder and her son, Kevin Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Huffstetler and a sister, Sheila Alexander. Jackie enjoyed cooking and traveling to the mountains. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and gardening. Jackie was an avid animal lover. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter: Becky Peterson and husband, Adam Jarrett of Blacksburg, S.C.; mother: Eloise Grigg Huffstetler, Kings Mountain; stepchildren: Grant Holder and wife Angie, Kings Mountain, NC and Kellie Warren and husband Henry, Virginia; sisters: Brenda Hollifield, Kings Mountain, and Carolyn Camp, Shelby; 11 grandchildren: one great-grandchild and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2019
