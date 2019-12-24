|
|
SHELBY - Jackie Levon Jones, 78, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home.
Born on February 22, 1941, in Cleveland County, he was the son of Jack Monroe Jones and Ora Lee Scism Jones. He retired from Cleveland Mills and was a member of Double Shoals Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Wellmon Jones; two sisters, Rebecca Grigg and Carolyn Pritchard.
He is survived by his son, Dennis Jones and wife Denise of Polkville; daughter, Lori Jones Nolan and husband Cliff of Shelby; two sisters, Amanda Scruggs and Martha Smith both of Lawndale; four grandchildren, Heather, Josh, Taylor, and Jessica; and five great-grandchildren, Levi, Connor, Ethan, Lexi, and Kyle.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.
The burial will follow in the Double Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church, 318 Old Mill Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 24, 2019