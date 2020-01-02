|
SHELBY- Jackie Thomas Millsaps, age 78, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehab in Greensboro. Born in Iredell County on April 29, 1941 he was the son of the late Arie Thomas and Mabel Givens Millsaps. Jackie was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for Carolina Freight for a number of years. Jackie was a member of Cleveland Masonic Lodge #202 A F & A M, where he was a Past Master, a 32nd Degree Mason and Mason of the Year in 2002, and also a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #744 A F & A M and Friendship Masonic Lodge #388 A F & A M and an honorary member of numerous other Masonic Lodges. He was a former Member of Oasis Shrines in Charlotte and Piedmont Shrine Club in Shelby. Jackie was former assistant Scout Master for Troup #101 based out of First Baptist Church in Shelby. He also drove the tour bus for First Baptist Church taking the seniors on various trips. Jackie enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, traveling, and bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, Jackie is preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Millsaps and Eugene Millsaps; a sister, Caroldean Millsaps Plummer.
Jackie is survived by two sons, Chris Millsaps (Beverly) of Gaffney SC, and Shawn Millsaps (Jeri) of Greensboro; a daughter, Lisa Stegall (Chuck) of Statesville; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Leazer (Matt), Billy Saunders, Thomas Millsaps, Emily Millsaps, Gabriela Millsaps, Brittany Randolph, Dillon Randolph, Jeffrey Randolph, Josh, Jillian and, Jenna; three great grandchildren, Kayden, Tessa, Lorenzo; former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Millsaps of Shelby; sister-in-law, Shirley Millsaps of Statesville; best friend, Harold Bess of Shelby; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service, with full Masonic Rites, will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am in the sanctuary of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152 with Rev. Andy Oliver officiating. Burial will be held at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm.
Memorials can be made to: of Greenville, 701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
