KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Jacob "Jake" Dixon, 82, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on April 18, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Kelly Dixon and Blance Patterson Dixon and was preceded in death by siblings, Delbert Dixon, Lindbergh Dixon, Peggy Dixon Tinsley, Herbert Dale Dixon, and JoAnn Dixon Lundquist. Jake spent most of 37 years of his professional life as a banker with Home Savings and Loan splitting time between Bessemer City and Kings Mountain.
Jake was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Kings Mountain, and served on many church committees. He sang in the Chancel Choir for well over 60 years, in the Central Songsters Quartet, in numerous weddings, and every Wednesday morning at White Oak manor for the residents. Also at Central, Jake was one of the founding members of the UMM Missions group sixty plus years ago, and was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Award for Methodist Men. He was the Secretary and Treasurer for UMM for so long no one can remember anyone else holding this position, and for 60 years, Jake was part of the team to count and make weekly church deposits. In 2006, Jake was honored with the Laity Service Award for the Gastonia District of the United Methodist Church. He was co-chair of the building of the Christian Activity Center.
Jake had a love for people and never met a stranger, and loved to cook. He was always making cakes, and his famous pop-corn for family, friends and his Doctors who cared for him and his loving wife. He was known as "Boss Hog" of the Cooking Maniac's Cooking Team that cooked for sports teams, church groups, and for fundraisers while providing most at cost for the past 30 years. Jake was also known for being able to take peoples breath away. Jake ground his own horseradish and loved to share his creation with unsuspecting victims.
Jake was an avid golfer and hunter. He was a member of the Kings Mountain Hall of Fame committee, a past President of the Jaycees and past member of the Kings Mountain Museum committee. Jake was inducted to the Kings Mountain sports Hall of Fame in 2016 as a volunteer of sports and food preparation. He was an active volunteer in KM sports as a fixture working with the football and basketball programs for more than 50 years. Jake assisted in profitable fundraising to help sports programs at KMHS.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 60 Years, Dorothy "Dot" Goforth Dixon
Sons: Jeff Dixon and wife Elaine, Kings Mountain, NC , Mark Dixon and wife Amy, Kings Mountain, NC and David McDaniel and wife Dorothy, Kings Mountain, NC
Sisters: Marilyn Dixon Hamrick, Kings Mountain, NC and Becky Dixon Patterson, Kings Mountain, NC
Brother: Robert Lane Dixon and wife Phyllis, Grover, NC
Grandchildren: Miranda McDaniel and husband, David, Mason Dixon and wife Megan, and Will Dixon
Great Grandchildren: Alana McDaniel, Masey McDaniel and Cooper Dixon
Sister in law: Charity Tignor, Duncan, SC Brother in law: William Edward Goforth, VA
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Central UMC with Rev. Jill Rhinehart and Rev. William Towery officating
VISITATION: Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Central UMC at 113 S. Piedmont Ave. Kings Mountain NC 28086 or Hospice of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby NC 28150
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2019