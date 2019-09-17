|
|
SHELBY - Jacqueline Joyce Poteat Steen, 65 of Barto Place, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hospice of Wendover.
Born February 14, 1954 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Jack Evans Poteat and Betty Joyce Hamrick Poteat. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashli Starr Lyons; a brother, Dale Poteat and a nephew, Jason Dale Poteat.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Steen; a daughter, Angi McCoy of Shelby; two grandchildren, Raelynn McCoy Powell and husband, Jesse of Shelby and Tristen McCoy of Greensboro; a great-grandson, Will Powell; two sisters, Kim Deaton and Karen Hunt both of Shelby and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Runyon and Rev. Phil Hughes officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or to the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter St #150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 17, 2019