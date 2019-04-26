|
SHELBY - Jacqueline Walker, age 85, of White Oak Manor, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on August 15, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Edward walker and Thelma Johnson Walker.
Jacque led an interesting life, joining the United States Air Force after attending Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas. She served six years with four of them in Weisbaden, Germany. She was trained as a dental technician. She loved sports and played basketball and softball for the Air Force upon returning to the States, she went to University of Colorado at Boulder and received a BS degree. She was employed by Civil Services and attained the position of GS-12. Upon retirement she moved to Shelby in 1980. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowships in her Sunday School Class.
Jacque is survived by her sister Cynthia Binion; husband Dr. Gerald Binion, two nephews, Dr. Mark Binion, wife Neal, Scott Binion, wife Hope; grand nieces and nephews Elizabeth Hilker, husband Matthew; Meg Putnam, husband Sam; Robert Binion, fiancée, Meredith McHenry; Shelton Binion, wife Chrissy; Johnson Binion, fiancée Kristen Adcock.
Memorial service with military honors will be 2:00pm Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dr. Ervin Price and Rev. Stan Webb, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Baptist Church, 1501 Polkville Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Ms. Walker.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019