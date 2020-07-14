Ms. Jacqueline Wright, 52 passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC. She was born on December 20, 1967 in Cleveland County, NC to Christeen Wright and the late Wray Wright.
The service for Ms. Wright will be private. A viewing and reception of friends will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Washington Missionary Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM as well as 528 East Stagecoach Trail Lawndale. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.