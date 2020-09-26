Jame Ivester

SHELBY - James Edward Ivester, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was born January 16, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Clarence Ivester and Ola Chapman Ivester; sisters, Paulene Davidson, Mary Lou Dale and Minnie Mae Levan; brother, Clarence Ivester.
James is survived by his wife, Ruth S Ivester; step-son, Gene Willis and Alice Willis; step-daughter, Tammy Melton and Jimmy Melton; sister, Ilese Reep; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
James spent his working life working furniture factories in Hickory NC.
Memorial Services are scheduled at Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service LLC Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Donations may be made to the family to offset expenses
Cynthia Campbell
Cynthia Jean Wyatt Campbell, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Fair Haven Forest City.
She was born January 26, 1946.
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com