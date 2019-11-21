|
James A. Blanton, 72, of Lawndale, NC received his abundant entrance into the Everlasting Kingdom of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019.
James was preceded in death by his parents James F. Blanton and Alma Blanton, 2 Brothers Tommy Blanton and Johnny Blanton.
James is survived by his wife of 39 years Sybil White Blanton, 2 Sons Jimmy Blanton of the Home, David Blanton of Ellenboro, NC and one daughter Sheila Wright of Lawndale, NC, 2 Sisters, Linda Moore and Steve of Lattimore, NC and Carolyn Moore of Lattimore, NC, 3 grandsons and 1 Great Grandson and 1 Great Grand Daughter and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Way of the Cross Baptist Church with The Reverend Steven R. Swink and Robert L. Mote Officiating. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cleveland Rutherford Kidney Association 1017 N Washington St. Shelby, NC 28150
