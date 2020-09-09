1/1
James Blanton
James Wayne Blanton, age 73 of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Champion Blanton of the home, three children, David Wayne Blanton and wife Michelle of Hendersonville, TN, Connie Deann Sloan and husband James of Kings Mountain, NC, and Summer Blanton Collier and husband Brian of Fayetteville, NC, five grandchildren, Hannah Blanton, Emily Chronister, Bridgette Blanton, Hunter Collier, and Logan Collier, two sisters, Brenda Rhyne and husband Buddy of Waco, NC, and Renee Wright and husband Ted of Ellenboro, NC, a brother, Mike Blanton and wife Debbie of Lawndale, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born April 22, 1947 in Cleveland County, Wayne was the son of the late James and Jurell Bryant Blanton and was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Blanton.

Wayne was a faithful member of Bread of Life Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be truly missed by those that knew him and loved him.
Funeral services will be held 6:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Bread of Life Baptist Church in Shelby conducted by Pastor Ed Kuykendall.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
