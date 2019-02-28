|
|
James N. (Sonny) Byrd, Jr. 70 of Shelby passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
Born November 27, 1948 in Cleveland County to the late James N. Byrd, Sr. and Ida Mae Harrill Byrd.
Mr. Byrd was a 1967 graduate of Cleveland High School in Shelby. He continued his education at his beloved North Carolina Central University in Durham where he earned his BA and Master's Degree in Health and Physical Education. After obtaining his degrees, he worked for thirty years as a health and Physical Education instructor at South Cleveland, Crest Jr. High, and Crest High School respectively.
Along with teaching in the classroom, nothing bought him more joy than serving as coach to some of the finest athletes in Cleveland County.
Under the guidance of his grandmother Lola Byrd, he gave his life to Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Later, he became a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served on the Trustee Board, served as an assistant Sunday School teacher, and served on the church's Security Team. Despite his paralysis from a stroke in 1996 and his recent battle with pancreatic cancer, his faith in God never wavered. He used these adversities as a witness to God's strength and power in his life.
James was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the NAACP. To continue service to the students of Cleveland County Schools, Mr. Byrd was co-founder and manager of Central Transport Services of Cleveland County, Inc. He loved to talk and to be around people, so he organized a card group that meets each month just for fun and fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandmother, Lola Byrd, maternal grandparents, James Harrill and Annie Thomas Harrill; and an aunt, Drucilla Favors.
Left to cherish fond memories are his wife of 47 years, Linda D. Byrd; son, Julian Byrd and wife Laura, of Grand Island, Florida; mother, Ida Mae Harrill Byrd, Shelby; grandson, Miles R. Byrd, of the home; brothers, Dwight Byrd, Charles Whitworth, Donnie Whitworth of Shelby; sisters, Iva Wilson and Gloria Whitworth of Shelby, mother-in-law, Freelove Dawkins of the home; maternal aunt, Geneva Gaddis of Shelby; ten god children; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday March 2, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will begin at 1:00 with Rev. Jamaal Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NCCU Foundation, Inc. In Memory of James N. Byrd, Jr. Class of 1971 MAIL TO: Advancement Services, NC Central University, P.O. Box 19363, William Jones Bldg, Durham, NC 27707
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2019