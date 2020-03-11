|
|
SHELBY - James Bynum Camp, 77 of Hatcher Road, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover, Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC County, on July 29, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles Max Daniel Camp and Ruby Williams Camp. He was retired from Carolina Freight Carriers as a mechanic. James was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Director, Custodian and choir member for over 30 years and many terms as a deacon. He was a member of the Fallston Masonic Lodge #356 for 34 years and served as past master.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Ledger.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Hamrick Camp; two sons, Tim Camp and Billie and Skeeter Camp all of Shelby; a special child, Dessie Camp; three brothers, Floyd Camp of Cherryville, Leonard Camp of Earl and Hugh Camp of Shelby; three sisters, Rebecca Murray of Kings Mountain, Reba Hudson and Brenda Evans both of Grover; five grandchildren, Teddy Camp, James Camp, Holly Appleman, Olivia Ledger and Travis Camp and two great-grandchildren, Sydney Appleman and Aubrey Appleman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will he held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 3:00 pm at New Prospect Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Devine and Rev. Jim Brackett officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service.
The burial will follow the service in Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs.
Memorial may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 11, 2020