October 27, 1939 - July 6, 2019
James Clay Cooke, 79, a native of Casar, North Carolina and a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Jim was a graduate of Piedmont High School in Lawndale, NC, and Howard Business College in Shelby, NC, and later received continuing education at American University in Washington, D.C. He was proud of his military service in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1962. He worked as a realty specialist and chief of real estate for a number of federal agencies, including the U.S. Post Office, Corps of Engineers, General Services Administration, U.S. Army Engineering Division, and FORSCOM, in Atlanta, GA, Washington, D.C., Sacramento, CA and Tulsa, OK. Even though he lived in numerous places, Jim was an avid gardener and even operated a small lawn business in his early retirement.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Rector and Iris Canipe Cook; and his siblings, Edgar Junior Cooke and Carolyn Carroll Nieves.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gretchen Webb Cooke of Daphne, AL; his children, Marilyn Riggs of Houston, TX; David Cooke (Julie) of Katy, TX, Stephanie Cooke of Boerne, TX, and Mark Cooke (Elizabeth) of North Curl Curl, NSW, Australia; stepchildren, David Webb (Lori Mullinix) of Mobile, AL, and Michael Webb (Karen) of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Shelby Cooke, Chase Cooke, Kaitlyn Key, Kelsey Key, James Cooke, Chloe Cooke, Lillian Webb, and Amelia Webb; brothers, Charlie (Rose) Cooke, of Virginia Beach, VA; Harvey (Jean) Cook, of Forest City, NC; Spurgeon (Sara) Cooke, of Cary, NC; and Duane (Sharon) Cooke, of Lawndale, NC; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A memorial service and inurnment are planned for a later date in North Carolina.
Published in Shelby Star on July 18, 2019