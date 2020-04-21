|
SHELBY - James Carl Davis, the 4th child of the late Samuel V. and Hokie M. Davis, gained his heavenly reward Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Hospice of Wendover, Shelby surrounded by his daughter, Angela D. London, son-in-law, Shan London, and his cherished grandson and namesake, James (JT) Fitch.
Faith and family were the constant guides for James' entire 95 year lifespan. James and his dearly beloved bride, Katie W. Davis, were faithful members of Aldersgate UMC until their health began to fail. The Davis' were blessed with a marriage that spanned 58 years.
James enjoyed many years of employment in the printing industry. His printing career began at The Star Press at age 17 and led him then to Printing and Packaging. In 1965, James began working for The EP Press and Rauch Industries. Upon his retirement from printing in 1992, he began work at the Boiling Springs YMCA that he enjoyed until his mid-80s.
When not working, James was happiest tending his yard, bird watching, reading, and spending time with family. He was never one to sit for long and said, "I'd rather wear out than rust out!"
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his 6 siblings; Elizabeth D. Lee (Fred), Madeline D. Shuford (Ed), Ruby D. Short (Len), Shirley D. Smith (Ralph), Gene Davis (Sue), and Doris D. Eades (Hilton), his granddaughters, Anna Katherine and Weslyn Walker Fitch.
In addition to his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, James is survived by 2 sisters-in-law, Ann Walker Smith and Blanche Walker Gettys, many cherished and deeply loved nieces and nephews, and his canine companion of a great number of years, Holly.
Due to the current health crisis, burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held for James at a later date at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive,
Shelby NC 28150, Palm Tree United Methodist Church 1160 W. Stagecoach Trail, Lawndale, NC 28090, or Cleveland County Humane Society 1609 E. Marion St., Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2020