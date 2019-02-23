|
|
CASAR - James "Jim" Ophus Deviney passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 20th. Jim was born on December 19, 1942. The son of the late M.O. and Ruth Boggs Deviney, he was the oldest of four children. He attended Gardner-Webb University and Lake City Jr. College Forest Ranger School. Jim was a Master Mason of Lodge #579 of Casar, NC. He, along with his brothers, owned and operated M.O. Deviney Lumber Co., Inc, a third generation family business.
A quiet legend fashioned from honesty, hard work, patience and integrity, Jim was a dedicated husband and father. He maintained the belief that God and family are the most important things in life. An avid outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything to do with nature. A true lumberman by trade, Jim enjoyed every aspect of his work but most important to him were the relationships he formed throughout his life. He touched a vast cross-section of humanity, never turning anyone away and always endeavoring to better himself and those around him. He was a man of great strength and character and will be missed greatly by many.
Jim is survived by his wife Collette W. Deviney of 51 years; two daughters, Apryl D. Peters and husband Gary and Robyn D. Houser and husband Scott; three grandchildren, Christian, Sadie and Caleb. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert "Bob" and Max Deviney; one sister, Barbara D. Newton; two nephews and one niece.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston, NC from 5-7 pm. Jim will be honored at a private graveside service on Sunday at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church where he was a member.
An Honorable Man
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 23, 2019