FOREST CITY, NC- James Donald Camp, 73, of Forest City, NC, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC and was the son of the late Badge Camp and Sarah Lovelace Camp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Burnette Ledford Camp and a sister, Mary Ann Patterson.
Don retired from Carolina Freight after twenty-five years of service and following his retirement he worked for ABF having a total of thirty years in the trucking industry.
He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he loved singing and playing the guitar and harmonica as a member of the church praise band. Don was a mason and a member of Friendship Lodge No. 388, AF&AM in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Hogan Camp of the home; his son, Donnie Camp and wife Amy of Kings Mountain, NC; his step-daughters, Suzanne Royster of Lattimore, NC, Jamie Campbell of Shelby, NC, Kristi Jones and Karol Wilson, both of Forest City, NC. There are also nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 4 o'clock Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Forest City, with Reverend Matt Mills and US Army Chaplain Glen Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:45 pm Sunday in the church sanctuary.
Interment will be held on Monday at 11 o'clock at Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs, NC.
The Padgett & King Mortuary & Crematory is serving the Camp family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 15, 2020