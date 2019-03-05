Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
1941 - 2019
James Dover Obituary
SHELBY - James L. Dover Jr., 77, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.

Born in South Carolina, he was the son of the late James Dover Sr. and Louis Martin Dover. He retired from Doran Mill and was known by his family as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters; and two grandsons, Jayson and Sean Whitworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce Philbeck Dover, of the home; daughters, Faye Peeler and husband Dennis of Fallston, and Kathy Benton and husband Paul of Shelby; sister Annette of Bessemer City; grandchildren, Michael Benton, Wendy Burns, and LeeAnn Lawson; great grandchildren, Mikie Benton, Blake Spangler, Baylee Burns, Collin Burns, Carter Lawson, Jacob Lawson, and Katlin Burns.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 5, 2019
