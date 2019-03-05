|
|
SHELBY - James L. Dover Jr., 77, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.
Born in South Carolina, he was the son of the late James Dover Sr. and Louis Martin Dover. He retired from Doran Mill and was known by his family as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters; and two grandsons, Jayson and Sean Whitworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce Philbeck Dover, of the home; daughters, Faye Peeler and husband Dennis of Fallston, and Kathy Benton and husband Paul of Shelby; sister Annette of Bessemer City; grandchildren, Michael Benton, Wendy Burns, and LeeAnn Lawson; great grandchildren, Mikie Benton, Blake Spangler, Baylee Burns, Collin Burns, Carter Lawson, Jacob Lawson, and Katlin Burns.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 5, 2019