James Farris

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
James Farris
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
James Farris Obituary
YORK, S.C. - James Harold Farris, age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Mecklenburg County he was the son of the late Harold Farris and Grace Baucom Farris. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer Second Class from 1964 until 1968. James was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and Enon Baptist Church in York, SC.

He had retired from McArthur Welding of Shelby and also worked as the Head of Maintenance for Cleveland Community College for a number of years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Myra Ann Calhun Farris.
James is survived by his daughter Lea Ann Galloway and husband Kevin of Polkville, Three sons; Richard Wynnberry of Shelby, Cecil Quay Farris and wife Jackie of Wendell, Kyle Farris and wife Natalie of Columbia, MD, two sisters Patsy Ramsey and husband Bill of York, SC and Cindy Earls of Charlotte as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dale Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: : www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Farris

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 25, 2020
