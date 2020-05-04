Home

Harrelson Funeral Home
1251 US Highway 221A
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 657-6383
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
James Harris


1959 - 2020
James Harris Obituary
James Harris, age 60, of Cliffside, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City.
James was born July 7, 1959 in Cleveland County to the late Roy Lee Harris and Charlotte Stidom Harris. He was a graduate of Chase High School, class of 1977 and worked many years at Cone Mills as an industrial maintenance technician. James was a former member of Fairview Missionary Methodist Church and a current member of the Missionary Wesleyan Church in Forest City. He proudly served on the Board of the Cliffside Fire Department and as past President of the Cliffside Historical Society. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol. James enjoyed farming, gardening, and any type of outdoor work. James was a dedicated member of the Cliffside Community. His life's passion was maintaining the clock on the R. R. Haynes Memorial Tower.
Those left to honor his memory include three daughters, Mandy Hudson, Rebecca Hickman (Tyree) and Tabitha Marks (Zachery) all of Forest City; son, James Patrick Harris of Cliffside; stepfather, Martin "Tony" Venegas of Mooresboro; stepdaughter; Roxanne Loving (Brandon) of Boiling Springs, NC; two sisters, Sherry Phelps (Kenneth), Peggy Ortiz (Ramon) and a brother, Bruce Harris all of Cliffside. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Sean, Dasman, Kalani, Maleik and Kahlil.
In honor of James' wishes, the family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Cliffside Historical Society, P.O. Box 232, Cliffside, NC 28024.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at www.harrelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 4, 2020
