SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. - James "Jimmy" Ernest Hoyle, 79, husband of Sharon Hoyle, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
Born in Cleveland County, NC, he was a son of the late Cethel and Cornelia Davis Hoyle.
Mr. Hoyle served his country as an Airman with the U.S. Air Force. He earned his bachelor's degree in Economics from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University and was a member of the Alpha Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Throughout his career, he held numerous positions at Exxon Mobil, Ryder Logistics, Lincoln National Life, Ahold, and, most recently, EDS, from which he retired as Director of Information Systems. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
In addition to his wife of 25 years, he is survived by four children, Carter Hoyle of Simpsonville, SC, Daryl Hoyle (Vivian) of Houston, TX, Michael Hoyle of Columbia, SC, and Joel Hoyle (Kimberly) of Houston, TX; his ex-wife, Sandra Hoyle; two grandchildren, Nadine Hoyle, and Milena Hoyle, both of Houston, TX; brother, Norman Hoyle (Sue) of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Minnie Gibson of Lansing, MI; and brother-in-law, Charles L. Carter of Orlando, FL.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Cethel Hoyle, Jr.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 18, 2019