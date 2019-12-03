Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marion Obituary
SHELBY - James Willie "J.W." Marion, 66, of 922 Logan St. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 21, 1953 to the late John Mason and Annie Bines Mason.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, NC.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -