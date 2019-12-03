|
|
SHELBY - James Willie "J.W." Marion, 66, of 922 Logan St. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 21, 1953 to the late John Mason and Annie Bines Mason.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, NC.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 3, 2019