James Bryson McFarland, 86, of the Duncan's Creek Community, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was the son of the late Hobert and Eula Ann Crowe McFarland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Arrie Irene Toney; his brothers, Guy McFarland and Fred McFarland; and his nephew, Keith McFarland. He retired from Boulevard Salvage in Charlotte, and was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and was a Korean Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Huggins McFarland; his daughter, Susan Sands Edwards and husband Steve, of Mooresville; his 2 grandsons, Daniel Edwards of Mooresville, and Hunter Edwards of Clarksville, MD; his nephew Gary McFarland and wife Pam, of Whitsett; his sister-in-law Beatrice McFarland of Ellenboro; and niece Janice McFarland, of Ellenboro.
The Funeral will be conducted at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Big Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Paul Scott and Dr. Jim Richardson will officiate. The body will lie in repose 30 minutes prior to the service.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Visitation will be from 4 pm until 7 pm Saturday at Washburn & Dorsey Funeral and Cremation Service.
Memorials may be made to the Fred McFarland Scholarship Fund, Big Springs Baptist Church, 534 Big Springs Church Road, Ellenboro, NC 28040.
Online condolences @www.washburndorsey.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 13, 2019