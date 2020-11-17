SHELBY - James Lee McNeilly Sr., age 87 passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville.
Born in Cleveland County on July 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Everette Grayson and Alma Ethel Hastings McNeilly. James was a member of Landmark Baptist Church where he was a part of the Seniors program. He worked for Doran as a supervisor in the Card Room before retiring. He loved to fish, farm, carpentry work and was an avid Duke fan.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by two brothers Ray McNeilly and Harold McNeilly; and a sister, Carolyn Beaver.
James is survived by wife of 23 years Nellie Jones McNeilly; two sons, Jim McNeilly Jr. and wife Tina of Kings Mountain, Jason McNeilly and wife Kylie of Shelby; four grandchildren, Brittany Austin and husband C.J., Kaitlyn McNeilly, Jay McNeilly, Ameilia McNeilly; great granddaughters, Leighton Austin and Landry Austin; two brothers, Jack McNeilly and wife Jo of Shelby, and Charles McNeilly and wife Sandra of Belwood; three sisters, Mary Smith of Shelby, Betty Ledford of Sparta, Christine McNeilly of Atlanta Ga.; sister-in-law, Lura McNeilly of Shelby; brother-in-law, Lee Beaver of Valdeese; step children, J.L. and April Williams and family, including Addy and Anyzlee, Brenda and David Green and family, Judy and Larry Smith and family, Alice and Gene Willis and family; and a host of other loving family including nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Alzheimer's Association
in honor of Nellie McNeilly, 225 N, Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago IL 60601
The family ask that friends please leave them a message on the guest registry which is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.