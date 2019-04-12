Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Changers Church
Shelby, NC
James Mintz Obituary
James Louis Mintz, 70, departed this life on April 8, 2019 at his residence in Detroit, MI.

A native of Cleveland County, he was born on March 31, 1949 to the late Luther and Ossie Curry Mintz.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Changers Church in Shelby.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. on Sunday and at other times at the home of his daughter,

Phyllis, 1735 Stony Point Rd. Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 12, 2019
