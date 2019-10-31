Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Rehobeth United Methodist Church
2036 Rehobeth Church Road
Shelby, NC
James Norman Greene Obituary

James Norman Greene, age 90 of 3226 Crowder Ridge Road, Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Phyllis West Greene of the home, two step-children, David Ayers and Beth Gantt, three step-grandchildren, a step-great grandchild, a sister, Patsy Wright of Shelby, NC, three nephews and one niece and several extended family members.
Born October 18, 1929 in Cleveland County, Norman was the son of the late Fay and Essie Foster Greene and was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Mellon.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 – 12:30 pm at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 2036 Rehobeth Church Road, Shelby, NC. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 31, 2019
