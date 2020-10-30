KINGS MOUNTAIN- James "Jim" Ormand, 60, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home. Born in France on September 29, 1960, he is the son of Virginia Diane Trammell Ormand and her husband Robert C. Houser of Kings Mountain, and the late Joe Meek Ormand Sr. Jim served in the Navy, where he served on the USS Elrod, and achieved the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He worked at Red Valve in Gastonia. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd Meek and Leona Ross Ormand, and James Avery and Virginia Smith Trammell. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion of 25 years, Brenda Banks of Kings Mountain; brothers, Joe Meek Ormand Jr. and wife Elaine of Aiken, SC and Michael Lloyd Ormand and wife Eileen of Kings Mountain. The family will have a burial in Mountain Rest Cemetery at a later date.
