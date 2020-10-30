1/1
James Ormand
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN- James "Jim" Ormand, 60, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home. Born in France on September 29, 1960, he is the son of Virginia Diane Trammell Ormand and her husband Robert C. Houser of Kings Mountain, and the late Joe Meek Ormand Sr. Jim served in the Navy, where he served on the USS Elrod, and achieved the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He worked at Red Valve in Gastonia. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd Meek and Leona Ross Ormand, and James Avery and Virginia Smith Trammell. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion of 25 years, Brenda Banks of Kings Mountain; brothers, Joe Meek Ormand Jr. and wife Elaine of Aiken, SC and Michael Lloyd Ormand and wife Eileen of Kings Mountain. The family will have a burial in Mountain Rest Cemetery at a later date.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation in Kings Mountain.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved