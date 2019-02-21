|
SHELBY - James Allen "Uncle Buck" Parker, age 98, died peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019, at Peak Resources of Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on November 30, 1920, he was the son of the late Perry Greene Parker and Ethel Morrison Parker. He was a life-long member of Bethel Baptist Church. Uncle Buck will be remembered for his strong work ethic, having worked at Cleveland Cloth Mill for 30 years until its closing, later for Stonecutter in Spindale for many years, and for 20 more years at Harris Teeter in Shelby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lillian Mauney Parker and their son, John Russel Parker as well as three brothers: Jesse "Jack" Parker, Robert Lee "Boots" Parker, and P.G. "Speed" Parker.
James is survived by his three brothers: A.C. "Tom" Parker, Billy Dean "Jake" Parker, Glenn Odell "Vop" Parker as well as five sisters: Mary Ellen "Beck" Denton, Jewel "Susie" Clark, Joanne Nanney, Margaret "Sis" Williams, and Betty Greene, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews, including special niece and caregiver, Elizabeth Annette "Annie" Parker and beloved felines Midnight and company.
Memorials may be made to: The Association for the Welfare of Animals, 708 Hanover Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Funeral service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, Feb. 22, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Sims officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm until 3:30 pm in the church sanctuary.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Parker.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019