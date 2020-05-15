|
|
Mr. James Everett Parker, 78, of 421 Kildare Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 8, 1942 in Cleveland County, NC to the late James Bruce Parker and Francis Hosch Parker Grier.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Parker will be private. Mr. Parker may be viewed at Shoal Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM with a reception of friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 15, 2020