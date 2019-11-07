|
|
This earthly life's journey began for James O'Neal Poston on September 1, 1953 in Boiling Springs, NC and passed away on November 1, 2019 in Shelby, NC. James was the youngest of nine children born to the late Hoyle and Genie Lee Poston.
Left to cherish many fond and loving memories are daughters, Tameka Myricks (John) of Mobile, AL and Denitrice Poston (Bryon) of Shelby, NC; one sister, Jennie Sue Poston of Boiling Springs, NC; four grandchildren, Shreca, Brianna, Michael and Camille; three great-grandchildren, Roman, Oliver and Cole; beloved nieces, Melrose Webster and Stephanie Miller; one step-brother, James Lindsay of Dublin, GA; three step-sisters, Selma Ruth Lindsay of Shelby, NC, Freda Marie Lindsay Hairston of Lexington, NC and Joyce Louise Lindsay Jamerson of Shelby, NC; a special friend, Earnestine Adams and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon.
A reception of friends will be held from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday and at other times the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Jennie Poston, 2922 Lon St. Boiling Springs.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 7, 2019