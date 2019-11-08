|
Mr. James O'Neal Poston, 66, of 2923 Lon Street Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Green Bethel Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 Noon at the church on Saturday and other times at the home of his sister, Jennie Poston, 2922 Lon Street Boiling Springs.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 8, 2019