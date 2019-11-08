Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Green Bethel Baptist Church
Boiling Springs, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Bethel Baptist Church
Boiling Springs, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Poston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Poston


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Poston Obituary
Mr. James O'Neal Poston, 66, of 2923 Lon Street Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Green Bethel Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 Noon at the church on Saturday and other times at the home of his sister, Jennie Poston, 2922 Lon Street Boiling Springs.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -