|
|
CHERRYVILLE - James A. Putnam, Sr. age 89 of Jacob St., Cherryville, NC passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born May 10, 1930 in Gaston County to the late Walter Bryan and Docia Harriet Mauney Putnam and was a resident of Cherryville for his entire life except for his stint in the United States Air Force.
James was a Korean war veteran, serving in the Air Force from 1951-1953. He was a 60+ year member of the American Legion Post 100., where he served as Commander.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Adeline Seagle Putnam in 2015, and son John Wesley Putnam in 1986. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Survivors include his son, James "Al" Putnam, Jr. and wife, Lyn of Stillwater, OK; grandchildren, Courtney Anne Putnam of Shelby, NC and James "Jay" Putnam, III of Austin, TX and his longtime caregiver and friend, Mamie Lee Richardson of Cherryville. He has two surviving siblings, Joe Billy and wife, Frances Putnam, of Cherryville, NC and Martha Jane and the late John Zeitler, of Myrtle Beach, SC. Mr. Putnam has many living nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 4:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Ben Kifer, officiating and Dr. Don Flowers assisting.
His family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services and from 3:00 to 3:45 PM prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Cherryville City Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post #100. Masonic Rites will be by the Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505 A.F. & A.M.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family has requested donations made to the St. John's Lutheran Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019