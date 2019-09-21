|
|
James Ray Bell, 72, of McBrayer Springs Road, Shelby, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on January 6, 1947, he was the son of the late James Henderson Bell and Margaret Blanton Bell. He worked for Hunts Body Shop for many years and then retired from Spakes Concrete. Ray also served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Fallston American Legion Post 527.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Bowman and granddaughter, Jessica Bowman.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Linda Walker Bell; son, Charles Bell of Shelby; daughter, Paisley Walker Bell and fiance Garit Pierce of Shelby; sister, Shirley Wilkie and husband Marvin of Raleigh; two nephews Gary and Rusty Wilkie; and aunt, Helen Hamrick of Boiling Springs.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Jack Haynes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fallston American Legion Post 527, PO Box 251, Fallston, NC 28042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 21, 2019