James Reid
1965 - 2020
CONCORD - James Calvin Reid, 55, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Cabarrus County on July 13, 1965 to James Calvin Stanback and the late Susan Odessa Reid Bolder.

A viewing and reception of friends will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Victory Christian Center (Dome), 7228 Kings Ridge Drive, Charlotte.

Burial will take place at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Kannapolis.

The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 11:45 a.m.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
To the family of Mr James Reid: I am deeply saddened by the loss of your love one. My Condolences to the family.
James stowe
