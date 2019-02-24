|
|
Mr. James William Rhyne, Sr. of Grover, NC formerly of Gastonia, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019.
He was retired from Homelite Manufacturing after 37years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; three children, Kathy, James and Gina and their spouses; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM at First Baptist Church in Grover.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 24, 2019