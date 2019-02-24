Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Grover, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rhyne,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rhyne, Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Rhyne, Sr. Obituary
Mr. James William Rhyne, Sr. of Grover, NC formerly of Gastonia, NC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019.
He was retired from Homelite Manufacturing after 37years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; three children, Kathy, James and Gina and their spouses; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM at First Baptist Church in Grover.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now